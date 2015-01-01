SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McGoron L, Riley MR, Scaramella LV. Child Fam. Soc. Work 2020; 25(4): 865-874.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cfs.12771

33071561 PMCID

Child abuse potential refers to characteristics and practices closely linked to child abuse. Past investigations document that the number of risk factors parents experience is a correlate of child abuse potential. The purpose of this investigation was to test a model with multiple domains of risk including cumulative socio-contextual risk, parenting locus of control, children's externalizing behavior problems, social support, and child abuse potential. Using self-report data from eighty-seven mothers of children between the ages of 1-5 years old, bivariate correlations and linear regression analyses revealed that cumulative socio-contextual risk was positively associated with child abuse potential and that this association remained statistically significant when controlling for parenting locus of control and child externalizing behavior problems. Additionally, social support moderated the association between cumulative risk and child abuse potential.


Language: en

social support; Child abuse potential; child externalizing behavior problems; cumulative risk; parenting locus of control

