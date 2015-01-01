|
Alsabbagh Q, Kanaan T, Dumour EA, Hadidi F, Al-Sabbagh MQ. Br. J. Neurosurg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33063544
BACKGROUND: Incidentally found intra-spinal bullets are extremely rare, and have never been reported in the literature. The aim of this study is to report a rare case of an asymptomatic migrating intra-spinal bullet, emphasizing the role of cultural context in history taking, and describing its surgical retrieval technique.
Intra-dural bullet; Intra-spinal bullet; migrating bullet; wandering bullet