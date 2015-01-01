|
Tjörnstrand C, Eklund M, Bejerholm U, Argentzell E, Brunt D. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e508.
33059664
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People with severe mental illness (SMI) living in supported housing (SH) struggle in everyday life and we currently lack a comprehensive body of knowledge concerning how the residents experience their day. This paper aimed to gain knowledge about how people with SMI describe a day in SH in Sweden, in particular the activities they most frequently engage in and how they experience what they do in or outside their home. Furthermore, it is important to gain knowledge of which activities motivate residents to leave the housing facility and to participate in the community. This new knowledge can help staff to encourage a recovery process among the residents.
Keywords
Activity; Occupational therapy; Psychiatric disabilities; Social environment; Supported accommodation