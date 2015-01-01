Abstract

People living with HIV (PLWH) have a higher risk of experiencing sexual assault compared to populations without HIV. Prior studies have shown independent associations between sexual assault, depression, and antiretroviral therapy (ART) adherence. However, research analyzing the potential mediating effects of depressive symptoms between sexual assault and ART adherence, and the associated age and sex disparities, especially among PLWH in the Southern United States, is lacking. Therefore, the current study sought to determine whether depressive symptoms mediate the association between sexual assault and ART adherence and to evaluate the associated age and sex disparities among PLWH in South Carolina. Data were collected from 337 individuals who received HIV care from an immunology center in South Carolina. Crude and adjusted path analysis models stratified by age and sex were used to determine the association between sexual assault, depressive symptoms, and ART adherence. Depressive symptoms were associated with ART adherence among adults aged 18-34 (β = - 0.281, p = .018) and 35-49 (β = - 0.185, p = .005), and men (β = - 0.205, p = .011). Sexual assault was associated with depressive symptoms (β = 0.211, p = .001) and with ART adherence (β = - 0.172, p = .010) among adults 35-49. Among men (β = - 0.238; p = .029) and women (β = - 0.344, p = .001), sexual assault was associated with ART adherence; among women, sexual assault was associated with depressive symptoms (β = 0.280, p = .006). Depressive symptoms mediated the association between sexual assault and ART adherence among adults 35-49 (β = - 0.039, p = .035). Interventions addressing depressive symptoms may improve ART adherence among adults aged 18-34 and 35-49 and men. Programs also addressing depressive symptoms and using trauma-informed approaches may improve ART adherence, especially among middle-age populations, men, and women.

Language: en