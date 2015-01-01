Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, disasters occurred frequently all over the world, and the role of nurses in public health emergencies and disaster emergencies was highlighted under the background of the covid19 epidemic. However, there was a lack of education and evaluation. Our study aims to cross-cultural adapt the Nurses' Perceptions of Disaster Core Competencies Scale (NPDCC) and evaluate the reliability and validity of the Chinese version.



METHODS: We translated the scale following the translation-integration-back translation-expert review procedure, adapted according to Chinese culture. We evaluated the reliability and validity of the scale, and a total sample of 911 nurse data from the Yangtze River Delta Regional Nursing Alliance Hospital was gathered.



RESULTS: The Chinese version of NPDCC included 45 items, 5 factors (critical thinking skills, special diagnostic skills, general diagnostic skills, technical skills, and communication skills) were extracted from the analysis, which could explain the 68.289% of the total variance. The content validity index was 0.925. The Cronbach's α of the total NPDCC score was 0.978, and 0.884-0.945 for every factor. The split-half for the scale was 0.930, and every factor was 0.861-0.894.



CONCLUSIONS: The Chinese version of NPDCC has excellent reliability and validity, and it is suitable to measure nurses' perceptions of disaster core competencies in China. The next step is to promote the application in a large scale.

