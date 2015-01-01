|
Smart R. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
33058353
The Cannabis Legalization and Control Bill (CLCB) represents a novel opportunity for New Zealanders to vote on a detailed regulatory framework for establishing a national legal cannabis regime with three primary goals: promoting the wellbeing of New Zealanders, reducing cannabis use over time, and reducing the multiple harms associated with cannabis use. Wilkins and Rychert [1] highlight several challenges with achieving these goals via a commercial market--even one subject to tight regulations--and they propose several further restrictions, including lowering potency limits, levying additional taxes and fees, and establishing minimum pricing.
enforcement; Cannabis; Cannabis legalization; Cannabis regulation; criminal justice; drug markets