Abstract

This study uses cluster analysis to develop a classification of sexually aggressive juveniles, based on demographic information, offense details, psychological and behavioral issues, and participation in treatment. Data were collected from two treatment programs (n = 95) that serve this population. Four distinct types were found: sexually aggressive (those who were otherwise nondelinquent), revenge (those who were mostly nondelinquent but specifically targeted step- and half-siblings), disturbed revenge (those who offended against half- and stepsiblings, and demonstrated more significant behavioral and psychological disturbances) , and disturbed aggressive (overall antisocial individuals who displayed problems with psychological issues and violent behaviors). The results suggest that sexually aggressive juveniles are a heterogeneous population that, while sharing some similarities with their adult counterparts, are different in many ways, and early treatment interventions may help reduce the risk of adult offending.

