Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emergency departments (EDs) are faced with a growing number of patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) using direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). However, there remains uncertainty about the bleeding risk, rate of hematoma expansion, and the efficacy of reversal strategies in these patients.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to identify the risk of traumatic hemorrhagic complications in patients with TBI using DOACs.



METHODS: In this retrospective study we included patients with TBI. All TBI patients were using DOACs, attended one of the three EDs of our hospital between January 2016 and October 2019, and received a computed tomography (CT) scan of the brain. The primary outcome was any traumatic intracranial hemorrhage on CT. Secondary outcomes were the use of reversal agents, secondary neurological deterioration, a neurosurgical intervention within 30 days after the injury, length of stay (LOS), Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) at discharge, and mortality.



RESULTS: Of the included patients (N = 316), 24 patients (7.6%, 95% confidence interval [CI] 4.2-9.8) presented with a traumatic intracranial hematoma (ICH). Seven patients (2.2%, 95% CI 0.6-3.8) received a reversal agent and 1 patient (0.3%, 95% CI -0.3-0.9) underwent a neurosurgical intervention. Of the 24 patients with a traumatic ICH, progression of the lesion was seen in 6 patients (1.9%, 95% CI 0.4-3.4). The mean LOS was 6.5 days (95% CI 3.0-10.1) and the mean GOS at discharge was 4 (95% CI 3.6-4.6). Death occurred in 1 patient (0.3%, 95% CI -0.3-0.9) suffering from an ICH.



CONCLUSION: Based on the present findings it can be postulated that TBI patients using DOACs have a low risk for ICH. Hematoma progression occurred, however, in a substantial number of patients. Considering the retrospective nature of the present study, future prospective trials are needed to confirm this finding.

