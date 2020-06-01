Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Delayed neurological sequelae (DNS) is a devastating consequence following acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. This study aims at exploring the independent predictors of DNS in patients with CO exposure.



METHODS: Data of patients with diagnosis of CO poisoning was retrospectively collected and reviewed in 5 regional medical facilities. Patients were classified into the DNS group and non-DNS group according to clinical findings during a follow-up period of 6 months. Demographic characteristics, co-morbidities, clinical manifestations, and treatment strategies were compared to identify possible correlative factors. Multivariate analysis was performed to determine the independent predictors of DNS.



RESULTS: We screened 1129 patients and enrolled 326 cases (158 males, average age 44.56 ± 16.08 years) in the analysis. Thirty-seven (11.35%) developed DNS at a median interval of 33 days. Uni-variable analysis identified older age, higher body mass index, hypertension, loss of consciousness, longer CO exposure, lower Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) on-site/at emergency room, and elevation of lactate as relevant factors for DNS; while multivariable logistic regression revealed that older age (OR = 1.11; p < 0.001), longer duration of CO exposure (OR = 1.54; p = 0.023), GCS on-site (OR = 2.06; p < 0.001), and GCS at emergency room (OR = 1.33; p = 0.048) were independent predictors for DNS.



CONCLUSIONS: Our multicenter study demonstrated older age, longer duration of CO exposure, and GCS score were independent predictors of DNS in COP patients. GCS scored on-site might be a more sensitive and specific parameter compared with GCS evaluated at the emergency room. Further prospective studies in a larger patient cohort are warranted to draw a comprehensive conclusion.

