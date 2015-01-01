Abstract

This work presents a fall detection system that is worn on the head, where the acceleration and posture are stable such that everyday movement can be identified without disturbing the wearer. Falling movements are recognized by comparing the acceleration and orientation of a wearer's head using prespecified thresholds. The proposed system consists of a triaxial accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer; as such, a Madgwick's filter is adopted to improve the accuracy of the estimation of orientation. Moreover, with its integrated Wi-Fi module, the proposed system can notify an emergency contact in a timely manner to provide help for the falling person. Based on experimental results concerning falling movements and activities of daily living, the proposed system achieved a sensitivity of 96.67% in fall detection, with a specificity of 98.27%, and, therefore, is suitable for detecting falling movements in daily life.

Language: en