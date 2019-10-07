Abstract

This trial quantified the effects of ecologically-valid resistance exercise training (RET) on anxiety and worry symptoms among young adults. Young adults not meeting criteria for subclinical, or analogue Generalized Anxiety Disorder (AGAD) were randomized to an eight-week RET intervention, or eight-week wait-list. AGAD status was determined using validated cut-scores for both the Psychiatric Diagnostic Screening Questionnaire-Generalized Anxiety Disorder subscale (≥ 6) and Penn State Worry Questionnaire (≥ 45). The primary outcome was anxiety symptoms measured with the Trait Anxiety subscale of the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory. The RET was designed according to World Health Organization and American College of Sports Medicine guidelines. RM-ANCOVA examined differences between RET and wait-list over time. Significant interactions were decomposed with simple effects analysis. Hedges' d effect sizes quantified magnitude of differences in change between RET and wait-list. Twenty-eight participants (64% female) fully engaged in the trial (mean age: 26.0 ± 6.2y, RET: n = 14; Wait-list: n = 14). A significant group X time interaction was found for anxiety symptoms (F(3,66) = 3.60, p ≤ 0.019; d = 0.85, 95%CI: 0.06 to 1.63). RET significantly reduced anxiety symptoms from baseline to post-intervention (mean difference = - 7.89, p ≤ 0.001). No significant interaction was found for worry (F(3,69) = 0.79, p ≥ 0.50; d = - 0.22, 95%CI: - 0.96 to 0.53). Ecologically-valid RET significantly improves anxiety symptoms among young adults.



Trial Registration: Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT04116944, 07/10/2019.

