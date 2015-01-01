|
Citation
Comins J, Brodersen J, Christensen KB, Jensen J, Hansen CF, Krogsgaard MR. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33063386
Abstract
|
Several terms are used to describe changes in PROM scores in relation to treatments. Whether the change is small, large, or relevant is defined in different ways, yet these change scores are used to recommend or oppose treatments. They are also used to calculate the necessary number of patients for a study. This article offers a theoretical explanation behind the terms responsiveness, minimal important difference (MID), minimal important change (MIC), minimal relevant difference (MIREDIF), and threshold of clinical importance. It also gives instructions on how these and the optimal number of patients for a study are calculated. Responses to two domains of the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS), before, and 1 year after reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of 164 patients, are used to illustrate the calculations. This paper presents the most common methods used to calculate and interpret MID.
Language: en
Keywords
Difference; global rating of change; minimal important difference; minimal relevant; number of patients for a study; PROM; responsiveness