Citation
Le AB, Wong SW, Lin HC, Smith TD. Safety Sci. 2021; 133: e105024.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33052171 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: An individual's perceptions of their workplace safety climate can influence their health and safety outcomes in the workplace. Even though union membership has been declining in the US, union members still comprise 10% of the working population and have higher-than-industry average non-fatal illness and injury rates. Due to limited research focused in this area, this study examined whether union membership was associated with worker perceptions of safety climate.
Language: en
Keywords
safety; safety climate; occupational health; labor unions; matched-pair analysis