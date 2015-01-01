|
Citation
|
Chen YJ, Seak CJ, Chen CC, Chen TH, Kang SC, Ng CJ, Lee CW, Su MY, Huang HC, Ooyang CH, Hsieh SY, Cheng HT. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2020; 13: 1815-1824.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33061714 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: High prevalence of psychiatric comorbidities (PCs) has been widely documented in caustic substance ingestion cases. However, their effect on the clinical features and prognostic outcomes remains unclear due to the paucity of discussion. We report on detailed clinical courses with long-term multifaceted outcomes and review the association between caustic ingestion and each specific PC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
caustic; complications; corrosive; endoscopy; long-term survival; psychiatric