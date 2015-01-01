Abstract

Suicide has remained the 10th leading cause of death in the United States since 2008, with deaths due to firearms, suffocation (including hangings), and poisoning representing the leading methods of suicide (1,2). There are known differences in suicide rates by sex and geographic distribution (3). This report uses final mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System to present trends in suicide mortality from 2000 through 2018 among all ages by urban-rural classification of the decedent's county of residence and sex for the leading methods of suicide-firearms, suffocation, and poisoning.

