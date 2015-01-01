Abstract

Deaths due to motor vehicle traffic (MVT) injury are a leading cause of death for adolescents and young adults aged 15-24, with death rates higher than for adults aged 25 and over (1). Adolescent and young adult drivers are less experienced, and they tend to be passengers in cars with less experienced drivers (2). This report presents trends in death rates due to MVT among persons aged 15-24 from 2000 to 2018 by sex, urban-rural classification, and urbanicity of county of residence.

