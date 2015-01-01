|
Citation
|
Spencer MR, Hedegaard H. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2020; 69(41): e1503.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33056950
|
Abstract
|
From 1999 to 2018, death rates for unintentional TBI among persons aged ≤24 years declined across all age groups. During the 20-year period, TBI-related death rates declined from 3.7 per 100,000 to 1.5 among children aged 0-4 years, from 3.0 to 0.9 for children and adolescents aged 5-14 years, from 14.7 to 4.4 for adolescents and young adults aged 15-19 years, and from 14.1 to 6.9 for young adults aged 20-24 years. For most of the period, rates were highest for persons aged 20-24 years followed by those aged 15-19, 0-4, and 5-14 years.
Language: en