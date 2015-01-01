Abstract

OBJECTIVEs-This report presents suicide death rates among persons aged 10-24 for the United States and by state for 2000 through 2018 and percent change between 3-year periods of 2007-2009 and 2016-2018. Suicide rates are compared among states for 2016-2018.



METHODS-Data are from death certificates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Suicide rates among persons aged 10-24 per 100,000 population are computed for each year from 2000 through 2018 for the states and years where sufficient cases existed to produce reliable rates. Percent change between 3-year averages of suicide rates for 2007-2009 and 2016-2018 are computed for each area except the District of Columbia. Suicide rates for 2016-2018 are compared among states.



RESULTS-Nationally, the suicide rate among persons aged 10-24 was statistically stable from 2000 to 2007 and then increased 57.4%, from 6.8 per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 in 2018. Between 2007-2009 and 2016-2018, suicide rates increased significantly in 42 states, increased nonsignificantly in 8 states, and were not possible to assess in the District of Columbia due to small numbers. Significant increases ranged from 21.7% in Maryland to a more than doubling of the rate in New Hampshire. In 2016-2018, suicide rates for persons aged 10-24 were highest in Alaska, while some of the lowest rates in the country were among states in the Northeast.

