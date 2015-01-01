Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose was to examine gait characteristics between collegiate athletes who did and did not sustain a lower-extremity musculoskeletal (LEMSK) injury in the year after concussion.



METHODS: Thirty-four NCAA collegiate athletes with diagnosed concussions were divided into two groups based on if they did (n = 16) or did not (n = 18) sustain a LEMSK in the year after concussion. Participants completed baseline testing before the start of the season and again at return to play postconcussion. Injuries were tracked using an electronic medical database. Participants were instrumented with three APDM Opal triaxial accelerometers and performed five single-task (ST) and five dual-task (DT) gait trials. Participants traversed a 10-meter walkway, turned around a specified endpoint, and returned to the original line. During DT, participants simultaneously walked and answered mini-mental style questions. A linear mixed-effects model assessed interactions and/or main effects between groups for gait speed, double support time, cadence, stride length, and cognitive accuracy.



RESULTS: The LEMSK group walked slower (ST, 1.15 ± 0.10 m·s; DT, 1.01 ± 0.10 m·s) than the uninjured group (ST, 1.23 ± 0.11 m·s; DT, 1.10 ± 0.11 m·s) during both ST (P = 0.04) and DT (P = 0.03). The injury group spent longer in double support (ST, 20.19% ± 2.34%; DT, 21.92% ± 2.13%) than the uninjured group (ST, 18.16% ± 2.60%; DT, 20.00% ± 2.32%) during both ST (P = 0.02) and DT (P = 0.02). The injury group had a significantly lower cognitive accuracy (89.56% ± 6.48%) than the uninjured group (95.40% ± 7.08%) across time points (P = 0.02).



CONCLUSIONS: There were significant differences in gait characteristics and cognitive accuracy between those who did and did not sustain a LEMSK injury after concussion. The LEMSK group demonstrated a conservative gait strategy both before and after their concussive injury.

