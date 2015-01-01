Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to investigate if the Functional Movement Screen (FMS) total score, individual component test scores, or number of asymmetries can predict noncontact injury risk over three consecutive seasons of National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football.



METHODS: Because football teams comprise individuals with vastly different physical characteristics and playing responsibilities, we divided the subjects into three homogeneous groups based on position (big, combo, and skill). Each FMS score was assessed with regard to the total team score and by individual position groups. For our injury analysis, we also controlled for exposure. Two hundred and eight National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I athletes participated over three consecutive seasons, yielding a total of 343 observations.



RESULTS: There was no significant relationship between total FMS score and likelihood of injury when analyzed by the total team or by position group. These findings were the same for all groups, for both the total number of injuries and injuries weighted by injury exposure. The only significant findings occurred when we considered individual test item scores to injury by position group. We only found a significant relationship in the expected direction with push-up stability in the combo group.



CONCLUSIONS: FMS was not a good predictor of noncontact injury.

Language: en