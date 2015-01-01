Abstract

This paper presents experimental research on the flame-retardant properties and thermal decomposition kinetics of wood treated by boric-acid-modified silica sol. The poplar wood was impregnated with pure silica sol and boric-acid-modified silica sol. The results showed that modifiers can be observed in the cell wall and cell lumen. The ignition time, second peak of the heat release rate, total heat release, and mass loss of the W-Si/B were delayed obviously. The composite silicon modification had a positive impact on carbonization. Thermogravimetric analysis showed that the residual mass of W-Si/B was enhanced and the thermal degradation rate was considerably decreased. By thermal decomposition kinetics analysis, the boric acid can catalyze the thermal degradation and carbonization of poplar wood. In other words, wood treated with boric-acid-modified silica sol showed significant improvement in terms of flame retardancy, compared with wood treated with common silica sol.

