Journal Article

Citation

Birtel J, Hildebrand GD, Charbel Issa P. Klin. Monatsbl. Augenheilkd. (1963) 2020; 237(10): 1187-1193.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1250-8471

PMID

33059378

Abstract

In recent years, an increasing incidence of laser pointer-associated retinal injuries has been observed, likely due to easy access to incorrectly classified laser pointers, their labelling as toys, and lack of awareness concerning the associated risk. Laser pointer exposure can lead to irreversible retinal damage and associated vision loss, depending on the wavelength, radiation power, duration of exposure, localization, and spot size. Pronounced retinal laser damage is especially seen in children and teenagers. The structural appearance of retinal laser pointer damage varies and, in some cases, may be a diagnostic challenge. Besides often subtle findings on optical coherence tomography examination, characteristic alterations on near-infrared autofluorescence imaging may be valuable for the diagnosis of retinal laser pointer injuries and for differentiating other retinal lesions with similar appearance. The increase in laser pointer injuries indicates that regulatory actions and increased public awareness are required regarding the dangers of laser pointers.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Lasers; Retina; Retinal Diseases; Tomography, Optical Coherence; Visual Acuity

