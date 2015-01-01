|
Citation
Müller C, Zentgraf K. J. Strength Cond. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, National Strength and Conditioning Association)
DOI
PMID
33065700
Abstract
|
Heading in soccer involves repetitive head accelerations that may be detrimental for brain health. One way to mitigate adverse effects may be to increase head-neck stabilization and thus reduce the kinematic response after intentional headers. This study aimed to (a) assess associations between neck strength and head kinematics and (b) evaluate an exercise intervention designed to increase strength and attenuate head acceleration during intentional heading in youth soccer players. In 22 athletes, we used accelerometers to assess associations between neck strength and peak linear acceleration (PLA). We attached the accelerometers to the occiput and sternum, allowing us to differentiate between total, trunk, and head PLA. Longitudinally, we evaluated the effects of a 14-week twice-weekly resistance training in a subsample of 14 athletes compared with regular soccer training (N = 13).
Language: en