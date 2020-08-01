|
McMahon S, Gamage P, Fortington LV. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33051125
OBJECTIVES: Heat injuries have become a considerable health risk for sport and exercise participants in Australia. This study seeks to update the Australian sports case numbers by considering data from hospital admission and emergency department (ED) presentations (collectively referred to as total hospitalisations). Specifically, this study aimed to report epidemiological features (incidence and case characteristics) for sport related heat injury (SRHI) cases treated in hospital, over an 11-year period in Victoria, Australia.
Epidemiology; Athletic injuries; Heat stress disorders; International classification of diseases; Sports medicine