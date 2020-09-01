Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Knee injury prevention programs (IPPs) reduce knee and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury rates in female athletes, however, implementation of IPPs is low. The purpose of this study was to identify barriers to implementation of IPPs among collegiate women's soccer coaches.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey.



METHODS: A custom survey based on the RE-AIM (reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation, maintenance) framework and existing literature was sent to 151 out of 153 women's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) soccer coaches in the NCAA's Eastern Region.



RESULTS: Ten respondents reported that they did not use an IPP (Non-users), and nineteen respondents reported that they did use an IPP (Users). "Cost" was the most highly ranked barrier (median rank: 2) to implementing an IPP among Non-users. For the statement, "Who should be responsible for completing an IPP," Users said "Coaches" (47%) and "Other" (21%), while Non-users said "Strength and conditioning" (50%) and "Athletic trainers" (30%). Respondents who marked "Other", elaborated that it was the responsibility of coaches, athletes, and additional staff members.



CONCLUSIONS: Cost was the primary barrier to implementation of an IPP. Since the majority of Non-users indicated that implementation of an IPP was the responsibility of a non-coaching staff member, cost may be a surrogate for the expense of hiring an additional staff member rather than the cost of performing the IPP itself. Additionally, using a team-based approach that encompasses athletes, coaches, and non-coaching staff members may support long-term implementation of IPPs.

