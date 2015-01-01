Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence is a crime against humanity. This study aimed to explore the experiences and challenges in screening for intimate partner violence among women who use antiretroviral therapy and other health services in Wolaita Zone in Ethiopia.



Methods: A descriptive phenomenological qualitative study design was used, and 16 in-depth interviews were conducted with healthcare workers from 19 health facilities who were providing healthcare services in Wolaita Zone. We selected participants purposively until data saturation was reached. Colaizzi's descriptive phenomenological method was used for the data analysis, and the Open Code software was used to assist with the data coding. We maintained the scientific rigour of credibility, transferability, dependability, and confirmability.



Results: Analysis of the study data identified the following five themes: type of IPV identified by HCWs among women, provider-related barriers, healthcare system barriers, patient-level barriers, and providers' recommendations for improvements. Issues that emerged from these findings were a gap in medico-legal report provision, absence of a separate record-keeping for IPV cases, lack of client follow-up, absence of routine assessment of violence for women who have injuries, and lack of specific coordination with an external organisation. Moreover, the absence of staff training, weak referral systems, and a shortage of necessary medical equipment challenged IPV screening.



Conclusion: This study has shown that there are healthcare provider and health system challenges relating to screening clients for intimate partner violence in Wolaita Zone. Provision of separate record-keeping of intimate partner violence cases in the healthcare facilities, standardising the medico-legal reporting system, improving women's access to education, and executing more gender-equitable policies, are needed. Moreover, the inclusion of intimate partner violence-specific policy frameworks in national legislation is necessary.

