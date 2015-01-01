Abstract

Risk assessment is an essential component of the occupational health and safety event prevention activity.The purpose of this study is to choose the most appropriate risk assessment method for hospitals. The main methods were compared. There are many assessment methods, each with its advantages and disadvantages, but none has been adapted to the specificities of hospital activity. We adapted the workplace assessment sheet from the INCDPM (National Research and Development Institute for Labor Protection Bucharest) method to the specific of the hospital units and used this method at the level of jobs, within the hospital's departments, calculating the global risk level per job position, workplace (department), and hospital. The clinical departments global risk level exceeds the average (3.00) for all jobs, but does not exceed, however, 3.50, representing an acceptable security level. For assess the psychosocial risks we used the ELVIE method. Looking ahead, the methods should be adapted to allow both numerical presentation of the results and graphic.

