Abstract

Hyoid bone fractures due to blunt trauma are rare accounting for only 0.002% of all head and neck fractures with most documented fractures being due to strangulation, hanging, motorcycle helmet straps, sports injuries and rarely as a complication of intubation. However, they are even rarer in the paediatric age group. We present a hyoid bone fracture in a two-year-old child as a result of a fall down three steps. Hyoid bone fractures though generally heal well with conservative treatment must be diagnosed early to avoid air way obstruction leading to morbidity and mortality.

