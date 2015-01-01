SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chainchel Singh MK, Siew SF, Lai PS. Int. J. Pediatr. Otorhinolaryngol. 2020; 139: e110443.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijporl.2020.110443

33068949

Hyoid bone fractures due to blunt trauma are rare accounting for only 0.002% of all head and neck fractures with most documented fractures being due to strangulation, hanging, motorcycle helmet straps, sports injuries and rarely as a complication of intubation. However, they are even rarer in the paediatric age group. We present a hyoid bone fracture in a two-year-old child as a result of a fall down three steps. Hyoid bone fractures though generally heal well with conservative treatment must be diagnosed early to avoid air way obstruction leading to morbidity and mortality.


Child; Fall; Conservative treatment; Hyoid bone: fracture

