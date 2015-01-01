CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Zaderenko S. JAMA Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33052395
|
Abstract
|
The systematic review and meta-analysis by Doupnik et al1 makes an important contribution by reviewing the current evidence regarding brief interventions for suicide prevention. Doupnik et al1 found an association of brief acute care suicide prevention interventions with reduced subsequent suicide attempts and increased chances of linkage to follow-up care...
Language: en