Schreibauer EC, Hippler M, Burgess S, Rieger MA, Rind E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(20): e7446.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
33066111
BACKGROUND: Work-related psychosocial stress can cause mental and physical illnesses resulting in high costs for the individual, the economy and society. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employ the majority of the world's workforce and often have fewer financial and human resources compared to larger businesses. The aim of this review is to summarize current knowledge on work-related stress in SMEs according to well-established guidelines categorizing psychosocial factors at work.
psychosocial factors; integrative review; small and medium-sized enterprises; work patterns; work-related stress