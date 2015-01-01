Abstract

A three-times World Champion in BMX (an acronym for Bicycle Motocross) dirt jumps, a Junior World Champion in ski jumping, and a European karate Champion sustained spinal cord injuries at the cervical and thoracic level. Such a severe trauma is tantamount to the end of a professional sporting career. In such a situation, the athlete's life significantly changes in every aspect of it: health, professional, and social. The greatest sports champions have not yet been portrayed in the context of a strategy they used to deal with an abrupt end of a professional career due to severe injury. A semi-structured interview was conducted with study participants who additionally filled out the WHO Quality of Life Scale. This multiple case series presents the quality of life in elite athletes as well as the social activities they have undertaken regardless of the tragic accident. The results of the research indicate that these people are characterized rather by a positive sense of quality in life, and the way they function in a difficult situation is an inspiration to others.

