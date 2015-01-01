Abstract

Employing Chinese General Social Survey 2013 data (N = 678), this study examines the influences of migrant construction workers' environmental risk perception (ERP) on their physical and mental health. The ERP of migrant construction workers is characterized by six dimensions: perceptions of air pollution, industrial waste pollution and noise pollution at working sites, and perceptions of domestic waste pollution, water pollution and food pollution at living sites. The results indicate that migrant construction workers with stronger ERP have better physical and mental health. The results also suggest the influences of ERP on the physical and mental health of migrant construction workers with different gender and age (<50 and ≥50 years) are heterogeneous. Perceptions of industrial waste pollution, noise pollution and domestic waste pollution significantly affect female workers' physical health, but not that of male workers. The six dimensions of ERP all significantly influence male workers' mental health, while except for domestic waste pollution perception, the other perceptions do not influence that of female workers. Perceptions of air pollution, domestic waste pollution, and water pollution significantly influence physical health of workers aged 50 and above, while those of ERP do not work on that of workers younger than 50. Perception of food pollution significantly influences mental health of workers younger than 50, but not that of workers aged 50 and above. The seemingly unrelated regression shows the results in this paper are robust.

Language: en