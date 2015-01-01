Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The overall objective of this study was to demonstrate how information collected by the Consumer Product Safety Program ("the Program") can be used to identify emerging hazards. Specifically, this study characterized and quantified trends associated with vaping reports received by the Program over the past five years.



METHODS: Data collated by the Program were extracted for the period from 1 January, 2015 to 30 September, 2019. The data were summarized using descriptive statistics and trends were quantified for annual percent change. In order to compare characteristics of vaping reports, the proportionate injury ratios (PIRs) and corresponding 95% CIs were used to compare vaping-related injuries to all other reports received by the Program.



RESULTS: A total of 71 vaping-related reports were received between 1 January, 2015 and 30 September, 2019. During this period, the annual percent change increase in the number of reports received was approximately 73% annually (p <.05). Among the reported injuries, 41% were burn injuries. Proportionally, there were more vaping reports involving males (PIR = 1.89; 95% CI: 1.51-2.36) and individuals between the ages of 15 and 19 years (PIR = 11.53; 95 % CI: 4.95-26.8) as compared to all other reports submitted to the Program.



CONCLUSIONS: While the number of reports relating to vaping products is small, the results of this analysis suggest that certain groups, including males and youth, are more likely to be the subject of a vaping-related incident.

