Abstract

The astrocytic glutamate transporter GLT-1 performs glutamate uptake thereby mediating NMDAr responses in neurons. Ceftriaxone (CEF) upregulates astrocytic GLT-1 expression/activity, which could counteract excessive glutamate levels and aggressive behavior induced by anabolic synthetic steroids such as nandrolone decanoate (ND). Here, adult male CF-1 mice were allocated to oil (VEH), ND, CEF, and ND/CEF groups. Mice were subcutaneously (s.c.) injected with ND (15 mg/kg) or VEH for 19 days, and received intraperitoneal (i.p.) injections of CEF (200 mg/kg) or saline for 5 days. The ND/CEF group received ND for 19 days plus coadministration of CEF in the last 5 days. On the 19th day, the aggressive phenotypes were evaluated through the resident-intruder test. After 24 h, cerebrospinal fluid was collected to measure glutamate levels, and the pre-frontal cortex was used to assess GLT-1, pGluN2BTyr1472, and pGluN2ATyr1246 by Western blot. Synaptosomes from the left brain hemisphere was used to evaluate mitochondrial function including complex II-succinate dehydrogenase (SDH), Ca2+ handling, membrane potential (ΔѰm), and H2O2 production. ND decreased the latency for the first attack and number of attacks by the resident mice against the intruder, mechanistically associated with an increase in glutamate and pGluN2BTyr1472 but not pGluN2ATyr1244 and GLT-1 downregulation. The abnormalities in mitochondrial Ca2+ influx, SDH, ΔѰm, and H2O2 implies in deficient energy support to the synaptic machinery. The ND/CEF group displayed a decreased aggressive behavior, normalization of glutamate and pGluN2BTyr1472levels, and mitochondrial function at synaptic terminals. In conclusion, the pharmacological modulation of GLT-1 highlights its relevance as an astrocytic target against highly impulsive and aggressive phenotypes.

