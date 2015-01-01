|
Citation
|
Vento S, Cainelli F, Vallone A. Front. Public Health 2020; 8: e570459.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33072706 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Verbal and physical violence against healthcare workers (HCWs) have reached considerable levels worldwide, and the World Medical Association has most recently defined violence against health personnel "an international emergency that undermines the very foundations of health systems and impacts critically on patient's health" (1). Two systematic reviews and meta-analyses published at the end of 2019 found a high prevalence of workplace violence by patients and visitors against nurses and physicians (2), and show that occupational violence against HCWs in dental healthcare centers is not uncommon (3).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
violence; workplace; doctor-patient relationship; healthcare worker (HCW); nurse-patient relationship