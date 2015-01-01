|
Citation
|
Oe M, Kobayashi Y, Ishida T, Chiba H, Matsuoka M, Kakuma T, Frewen P, Olff M. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): e1810893.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33062213 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The impact of traumatic experiences or adverse life experiences has been shown to potentially affect a wide range of mental health outcomes. However, there was no brief instrument to screen for a range of psychological problems in different domains after a potentially traumatic event, and for risk factors and protective factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; depression; anxiety; domestic violence; problem drinking; Screening; dissociation; • Japanese version of the Global Psychotrauma Screen (GPS) showed good internal consistency and concurrent validity.• GPS could detect wide range of trauma-related symptoms.• Higher GPS scores were found for childhood physical trauma and sexual trauma.; complex PTSD; global psychotrauma screen