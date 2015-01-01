Abstract

BACKGROUND: The impact of traumatic experiences or adverse life experiences has been shown to potentially affect a wide range of mental health outcomes. However, there was no brief instrument to screen for a range of psychological problems in different domains after a potentially traumatic event, and for risk factors and protective factors.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to examine the internal consistency and concurrent validity of the Japanese version of the Global Psychotrauma Screen (GPS) in a traumatized sample in Japan.



METHOD: A total sample (n = 58) with varying levels of potential posttrauma symptoms due to domestic violence or other events were recruited into this study. Self-rating measures of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and alcohol problems were conducted to investigate the concurrent validity.



RESULTS: The results show that a range of posttrauma symptoms assessed by the GPS were highly endorsed by this traumatized sample in all domains except for self-harm, derealization, and depersonalization. The GPS sum score was highly correlated (r > 0.79) with other measures of PTSD, depression, and anxiety symptoms. Also, the subdomain scores showed acceptable correlations with corresponding domain measures. Participants who had been sexually assaulted or had unwanted sexual experiences, and participants who had been physically assaulted during childhood, had higher scores on the total GPS and on subdomains of PTSD, as well as symptoms associated with Complex PTSD.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides an initial indication that the GPS may be a useful screening tool for trauma survivors and elucidates that the consequences of trauma are not limited to PTSD.

