Hartley JEK, Henderson M. Educ North 2018; 25(3): 139-147.
BACKGROUND: Mental wellbeing among young people is deteriorating. Poor mental wellbeing can be related to unmanaged stress. Adverse Childhood Experiences are widespread and result in young people having stressful lives. Stress has many manifestations, and coping with it can lead to risky health-related behaviours.
Language: en
mental health; mindfulness; intervention; schools; wellbeing; consumer culture; meditation; Yoga