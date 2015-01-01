Abstract

Cannabidiol (CBD) is gaining considerable attention in the research community with promising results in a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions. In particular, there are replicated findings for the therapeutic effects of CBD on psychotic and anxiety symptoms as well as substance use disorders, all of which are highly prevalent in patients who present with suicidality. Meanwhile, there has been a lack of suicide research on cannabidiol. This perspective provides an overview of the available evidence, potential reasons behind the halt on suicide research on cannabidiol, and recommendations for future investigations.

Language: en