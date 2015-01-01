SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Moazen-Zadeh E, Galynker II. Curr. Neuropharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Bentham Science Publishers)

DOI

10.2174/1570159X18666201015160417

PMID

33059579

Abstract

Cannabidiol (CBD) is gaining considerable attention in the research community with promising results in a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions. In particular, there are replicated findings for the therapeutic effects of CBD on psychotic and anxiety symptoms as well as substance use disorders, all of which are highly prevalent in patients who present with suicidality. Meanwhile, there has been a lack of suicide research on cannabidiol. This perspective provides an overview of the available evidence, potential reasons behind the halt on suicide research on cannabidiol, and recommendations for future investigations.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; cannabis; marijuana; adverse events; cannabidiol; psychopharmacology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print