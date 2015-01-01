Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Traumatic injuries are a leading cause of pediatric mortality; pediatric ICUs (PICUs) are an important but potentially limited resource associated with high costs. In an era of rising healthcare costs, appropriate resource utilization is important. Here, we examine evidence-based guidelines supporting the management of pediatric traumatic injury outside of the PICU.



RECENT FINDINGS: Historical management of solid organ injury and traumatic brain injury was focused on operative management. However, over the past four decades, management of solid organ injury has shifted from invasive management to nonsurgical management with a growing body of evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of this trend. The management of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has had a similar evolution to that of solid organ injury with regard to nonoperative management and management outside the critical care setting.



SUMMARY: The use of evidence-based guidelines to support expectant management in the setting of pediatric trauma has the potential to reduce unnecessary resource utilization of the PICU. In this review, we present findings that support nonoperative management and management of pediatric trauma outside of the PICU setting. In resource-poor areas, this approach may facilitate care for pediatric trauma patients. The implications are also important in resource-rich settings because of the unintended risks associated with PICU.

Language: en