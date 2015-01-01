Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The main purpose of this review is to elucidate the interplay of various factors in the relationship between suicide and schizophrenia. Suicide and schizophrenia have been interlinked as a symptom, factor in recovery and prognosis, outcome measure and response to psychotic symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. Many biomarkers have been identified in relation to the two phenomena.



RECENT FINDINGS: The analysis of the papers of the last 5 years (2015-2019) and till date has revealed studies looking at outcomes in relation to suicide, biological markers to determine the protection from and occurrence of suicide in schizophrenia and demographic factors that play a role in the occurrence of suicide in patients with schizophrenia. Suicide is a common occurrence in patients with schizophrenia and must be studied further in diverse populations of the disorder to help determine exact relationships between these two variables that will aid in clinical recovery, better outcome and improve prognosis.

Language: en