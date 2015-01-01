|
Citation
De Sousa A, Shah B, Shrivastava A. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2020; 22(12): e65.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33063224
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The main purpose of this review is to elucidate the interplay of various factors in the relationship between suicide and schizophrenia. Suicide and schizophrenia have been interlinked as a symptom, factor in recovery and prognosis, outcome measure and response to psychotic symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. Many biomarkers have been identified in relation to the two phenomena.
Keywords
Suicide; Schizophrenia; Recovery; Outcome; Biological markers