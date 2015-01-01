SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shanah L, Kabashneh S, Alkassis S, Ali H, Mir T. Cureus 2020; 12(9): e10336.

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.10336

33052296 PMCID

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a relatively common clinical entity with significant morbidity and mortality, particularly in the elderly. Stroke is one of the most significant complications of AF, which can be prevented with the use of anticoagulation. Elder population are at an increased risk of falls and the use of anticoagulation in this group can lead to intracranial hemorrhage. Therefore, it is unclear whether patients at high risk of falls should be anticoagulated. This review article discusses the epidemiology of AF and falls in the elder population, and whether the benefit of anticoagulation outweighs the risks in this group.


falls; intracranial hemorrhage; stroke; anticoagulation; non valvular atrial fibrillation

