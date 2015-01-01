|
Bhatti DS, Ain NU, Fatima M. Cureus 2020; 12(9): e10444.
(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)
PMID
33072454 PMCID
Introduction Work-related hand injuries are usually a consequence of mechanical force on hand. This study retrospectively investigated the occurrence of work-related hand injuries in patients belonging to different age groups, gender, educational status, occupation, etc. Methodology This cross-sectional study was conducted from October 2018 to December 2019 at the Department of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Demographic and clinical characteristics were gathered through a structured questionnaire based on relevant literature. Patients were assessed using the purposive sampling technique and written informed consent was taken from each participant. A p-value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant. Statistical tests were performed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS).
Language: en
burn; fracture; hand injury; occupation