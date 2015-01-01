SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lahlou A, Sidayne M, Benlamkaddem S, Berdai MA, Harandou M. Case Rep. Emerg. Med. 2020; 2020: e2785425.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2020/2785425

PMID

33062348 PMCID

Abstract

Intoxication and drug overdose as suicidal attempt are rare in pregnancy. We report here the case of aluminum phosphide poisoning in a pregnant lady through oral and intravaginal administration which was managed with aggressive supportive measures without resorting to extracorporeal life support.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print