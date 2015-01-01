CONTACT US: Contact info
Lahlou A, Sidayne M, Benlamkaddem S, Berdai MA, Harandou M. Case Rep. Emerg. Med. 2020; 2020: e2785425.
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
33062348 PMCID
Abstract
Intoxication and drug overdose as suicidal attempt are rare in pregnancy. We report here the case of aluminum phosphide poisoning in a pregnant lady through oral and intravaginal administration which was managed with aggressive supportive measures without resorting to extracorporeal life support.
