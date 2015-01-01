Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Socio-economic status (SES) is a well-established predictor of health outcomes; however, there is a dearth of evidence on the relationship between SES and off-road vehicle (ORV) injuries. In Ontario, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles present a serious risk for preventable injury. This study assessed the association between area-level material deprivation and the risk of ATV- and snowmobile-related injuries in Ontario, as well as the impact of sex and age.



METHODS: A population-based, repeat cross-sectional study was conducted using administrative data of ATV- and snowmobile-related emergency room visits from 2003 to 2018. Material deprivation was measured using the Ontario Marginalization Index, which assigned a score and quintile of deprivation to each dissemination area in Ontario. Age-standardized incidence rates and relative index of inequality values were calculated, stratified by quintile of deprivation, sex, age group, vehicle type, and health region.



RESULTS: We found a significant, positive relationship between ORV-related injuries and quintile of material deprivation (RII = 1.28, 95% CI: 1.01-1.63). Rates of ATV- and snowmobile-related injuries remained stable over time. Across all age groups, sex, and rural categories, we found an inverse u-shaped relationship between rates of injuries and quintile material deprivation. Males, individuals living in rural areas, and adolescents and young adults experienced the highest rates of injuries.



CONCLUSION: Despite the positive relationship between ORV-related injuries and quintiles of deprivation, the inverse u-shaped relationship suggests that this increased risk of injury is likely related to exposure to ORVs. These results contribute to an understanding of the prevalence of the injury problem at a local level in Ontario. Stable rates of injury over time suggest that current public health programs are not sufficient in reducing these injuries, and further research should determine which factors amenable to intervention are contributing to increased risk of injury.

Language: en