Abstract

Soccer exposes players to head injuries and involves repeated intentional head impacts through heading the ball. Our objective was to investigate the rate of both intentional headers and involuntary head impacts in semiprofessional male soccer players during one season. In this prospective cohort study, we followed 54 men (16-35 years) playing in two soccer clubs participating in the same regional French championship throughout the 2017-2018 season. All head impacts that occurred in competitive games were analyzed using video recordings. Player position, game exposure, referee's decision were also reported. Head impact incidence rate (IR) per 1000 player-hours, with the 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated.



RESULTS: Headers IR was 3584.7 per 1000 player-hours (95% CI = 3431.9, 3737.5). Forwards and center-backs performed a higher number of headers. Involuntary head impacts IR was 44.1/1000 player-hours (95% CI = 27.1, 60.9). Just under half led the referee to stop playing time for a caregiver examination. Three concussions with a loss of consciousness after a head-to-head impact in a heading duel were recorded.



CONCLUSIONS: Intentional headers were relatively common, contrary to involuntary head impacts that were however mainly due to heading duels. Head-to-head impact should lead to a systematic exit from the game for suspicion of concussion.

