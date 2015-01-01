|
Young MEDT, Beltrán-Sánchez H, Wallace SP. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1460.
33054790
BACKGROUND: In the last thirty years, major shifts in immigrant policy at national and state levels has heightened boundaries among citizens, permanent residents, and those with other statuses. While there is mounting evidence that citizenship influences immigrant health care inequities, there has been less focus on how policies that reinforce citizenship stratification may shape the extent of these inequities. We examine the extent to which the relationship between citizenship and health care inequities is moderated by state-level criminalization policies.
Language: en
Immigration; Citizenship; Health care access