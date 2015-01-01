Abstract

The aim of this study was to assess the opinions of staff working in workplace-violence related units on violence against nurses. A qualitative and descriptive design was used. The participants were seven nurses, one biologist, and one social worker who agreed to attend an interview and worked in employee rights unit or occupational health and safety unit. Data were collected from June to December 2017. The interviews were analyzed with content analysis. Four main themes were identified, and the themes were the following: (1) risk factors; (2) reporting of violence; (3) consequences of violence; and (4) prevention and control. In summary, factors related to the patient, the nurse, and the physical structure of the hospital were determined.

Language: en