Abstract

To further the understanding of long-term sequelae as a result of repetitive head impacts in sports, in vivo head impact exposure data are critical to expand on existing evidence from animal model and laboratory studies. Recent technological advances have enabled the development of head impact sensors to estimate the head impact exposure of human subjects in vivo. Previous research has identified the limitations of filtering algorithms to process sensor data. In addition, observer and/or video confirmation of sensor-recorded events is crucial to remove false positives. The purpose of the current study was to conduct a systematic review to determine the proportion of published head impact sensor data studies that used filtering algorithms, observer confirmation and/or video confirmation of sensor-recorded events to remove false positives. Articles were eligible for inclusion if collection of head impact sensor data during live sport was reported in the methods section. Descriptive data, confirmation methods and algorithm use for included articles were coded. The primary objective of each study was reviewed to identify the primary measure of exposure, primary outcome and any additional covariates. A total of 168 articles met the inclusion criteria, the publication of which has increased in recent years. The majority used filtering algorithms (74%). The majority did not use observer and/or video confirmation for all sensor-recorded events (64%), which suggests estimates of head impact exposure from these studies may be imprecise.

