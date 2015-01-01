Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess the effectiveness of regulations and behavioral interventions on head impacts and concussions in youth, high-school, and collegiate football, using a systematic search strategy to identify relevant literature. Six databases were searched using key search terms related to three categories: football, head-injuries, and interventions. Studies that met inclusion criteria were included in the study and underwent data extraction. Twenty articles met inclusion criteria and were included in the final systematized review. Of the 20 included studies, 8 studies evaluated interventions in high-school football, 5 studies evaluated interventions in collegiate football, 6 studies evaluated interventions in youth football, and 1 study evaluated interventions in both, high-school and collegiate football. The four categories of interventions and regulations included rule changes, training, education/instruction/coaching tactical changes, and tackle football alternatives. Studies evaluating the effectiveness of interventions and regulations on reducing head impact exposures or head injuries have shown mixed results. Some regulations may be more effective than others, but methodological design and risk of bias pose limitations to generalize effects.

