Abstract

BACKGROUND: As climate change increases global temperatures, heat-related morbidity and mortality are projected to rise. Outdoor workers and those who perform exertional tasks are particularly susceptible to heat-related illness (HRI). Using workers' compensation data, we aimed to describe rates of occupational HRI in California and identify demographic and occupational risk factors to inform prevention efforts.



METHODS: We identified HRI cases during 2000-2017 in the California Workers' Compensation Information System (WCIS) using International Classification of Diseases Ninth and Tenth Revision codes, WCIS nature and cause of injury codes, and HRI keywords. We assigned industry and occupation codes using the NIOSH Industry and Occupation Computerized Coding System (NIOCCS). We calculated HRI rates by sex, age group, year, county, industry, and occupation, and estimated confidence intervals using generalized linear models.



RESULTS: We identified 15,996 HRI cases during 2000-2017 (6.0 cases/100,000 workers). Workers aged 16-24 years had the highest HRI rate (7.6) among age groups, and men (8.1) had a higher rate than women (3.5). Industry sectors with the highest HRI rates were Agriculture, Farming, Fishing, and Forestry (38.6), and Public Administration (35.3). Occupational groups with the highest HRI rates were Protective Services (56.6) and Farming, Fishing, and Forestry (36.6). Firefighters had the highest HRI rate (389.6) among individual occupations.



CONCLUSIONS: Workers in certain demographic and occupational groups are particularly susceptible to HRI. Additional prevention efforts, including outreach and enforcement targeting high-risk groups, are needed to reduce occupational HRI. Workers' compensation data can provide timely information about temporal trends and risk factors for HRI.

Language: en